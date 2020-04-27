Trump Claims No Responsibility for Spike in Poison Control Calls After Bonkers Bleach Remarks

President Trump on Monday said he claims no responsibility for the spike in calls to poison control centers after he suggested last week that ingesting disinfectants could be used as a coronavirus cure. When asked about the rise in calls specifically related to household cleaners, Trump responded: “I can’t imagine why.” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reported that the emergency hotlines were heavily trafficked with calls pertaining to Trump’s remarks last Thursday. His widely panned speculation about using disinfectant as a cure prompted the manufacturer of Lysol to release a statement, emphasizing that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.”