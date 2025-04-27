President Donald Trump has ramped up his pressure campaign against the justice system by claiming it was not possible to give migrants the trials they’re entitled to under the law.

In a Truth Social post, Trump expressed a desire to circumvent immigration courts and skip due process despite a Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that affirmed migrants’ ability to seek judicial review before getting deported.

“It is not possible to have trials for millions and millions of people,” Trump wrote late Saturday. “We know who the Criminals are, and we must get them out of the U.S.A. ¬— and FAST!"

Trump further railed against the slew of judges who have blocked his immigration agenda, including his push to end federal funding for sanctuary cities and require proof of citizenship to vote. Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have claimed the judges’ orders subvert the will of voters who elected him to push his hardline immigration agenda.

“We need Courageous JUSTICE in our Country,” the president wrote. “If the Courts don’t allow what we have been allowed to do for 250 years, America can no longer be the same. Crooked Joe Biden will have destroyed our Country with his Open Border MADNESS, and allowing criminals of every type to enter with no Retribution.”

The post comes days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a district court judge in Wisconsin for allegedly obstructing federal agents’ efforts to arrest an undocumented immigrant from her courtroom. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the administration “will come after” judges it believes are impeding its enforcement efforts.

“We will prosecute you,” she told Fox News on Saturday. “We will find you.”

It also came a day after USA Today reported the Department of Justice had allowed agents to search the homes of people it suspected were gang members without due process. The March memo, issued by Bondi, argued agents had the authority to conduct arrests without a warrant under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 if “circumstances render it impracticable.”

The Trump administration has issued sweeping deportation orders since January, relying on a mix of executive orders and wartime laws to push migrants out of the country who it says are here unlawfully. The push has faced a bevy of legal challenges due to the administration’s repeated wrongful deportations of migrants allowed to remain in the U.S. and its eviction of some U.S. citizens.

Still, Trump claimed on Saturday that “Murderers, Drug Dealers, Gang Members, and even the Mentally Insane will make their home in our Country, wreaking havoc like we have never seen before” should he not be allowed to continue.