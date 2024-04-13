Trump Claims States Have Found ‘Very Beautiful Harmony’ Amid Abortion Turmoil

Donald Trump has called the widespread turmoil inflicted on states in the aftermath of overturning Roe v. Wade a “very, very beautiful harmony.”

The former president made several statements on the issue during a press conference with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday, each more obscuring than the last.

The harmony Trump references seems at odds with his statement earlier this week that Arizona’s state Supreme Court had made a mistake in not repealing a highly restrictive Civil War-era abortion ban. Even Trump agreed that the ban went too far.

But on Friday, the former president couldn’t even give a straight answer when asked whether he is pro-choice or anti-abortion. “You know exactly which one it is,” he said, before launching into a rant thanking the Supreme Court for giving the issue of abortion “back to the states.”

One reporter asked how voters are expected to believe he has softened on abortion. While in office, Trump threatened to sign a nationwide ban if one got sent to his desk. Trump replied, “Because we don’t need it any longer. Because we broke Roe v. Wade.”

Trump is just one Republican fervently rebranding his position on abortion, ever since Republicans realized the Dobbs decision was a lightning rod summoning progressive voters, and a huge factor in the losses Republicans experienced in the 2022 midterm elections. The result is a Twilight Zone of flip-flopping Republicans.

Earlier this week, Kari Lake blasted a highly restrictive abortion ban in Arizona that she once celebrated. Sean Hannity also echoed Trump’s call to repeal the state-wide ban.