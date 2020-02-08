CHEAT SHEET
Trump Claims Viral Photo of His Tan Lines Was ‘Photoshopped’
President Trump claimed on Saturday that a viral photo of his tan lines, which prompted #OrangeFace to trend on Twitter, was photoshopped. Trump retweeted a photo of himself that was posted on Friday by an unverified White House photography account, saying, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!” The photo of Trump on the South Lawn on Friday appeared to be slightly darker than other versions, including one taken by Reuters. Twitter users turned the photo into countless memes, many likening the president’s tan lines to the orange-faced Oompa Loompa characters from the children’s book and movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.