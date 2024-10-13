Trump Claims Women Love Him Because He Makes Them Feel Safe

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

Donald Trump has continued to claim that women love him despite the fact that he is trying to roll back their reproductive rights.

“Somebody said, ‘We love Trump policy, but we don't like Trump’. I think they do,” Trump told the crowd at a recent rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “They said, the women don’t like me. I think women love me because they want to be safe and with me, they’re safe. With other people, they’re not safe. It’s true.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

The New Abnormal team were not buying it on this week’s Bonus Podcast.

“Was E. Jean Carroll safe with him?” asked co-host Danielle Moodie. “Were the other, I don’t know, 20-some odd women who came out and said that they were sexually harassed and or assaulted safe with Donald Trump? Donald Trump is a sexual predator.”

“And to listen to f---ing women in that audience, like woo hoo and clap, these are the same ones that wore t-shirts that said ‘he can grab me wherever he wants.’ It’s sick.”

“It’s sick on every level,” said fellow co-host Andy Levy. “It’s sick on the personal level because of all the stuff you just said. And it’s also sick on the political level because there is nothing about Donald Trump that is going to keep women in particular safe with abortion bans and restrictions on reproductive freedom and reproductive medicine in general.”

Plus! Talia Lavin joins the podcast to talk about her new book Wild Faith: How the Christian Right Is Taking Over America.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.