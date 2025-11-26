Trump Cleared of Mob Boss Charges Over Election Interference

A Georgia prosecutor has officially dropped the 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump and his allies.

The case was the last remaining one hanging over the president over his attempts to overturn the result after he lost to former President Joe Biden.

The president, along with 18 co-conspirators, was accused of a criminal enterprise in the sweeping racketeering indictment. The organized crime charge brought against him is one that has been typically used to put away major mob bosses, such as John Gotti.

President Donald Trump, pictured Nov. 25, was charged in 2023 with racketeering along with 18 co-conspirators for attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Moments after prosecutor Peter Skandalakis submitted the court filing on Wednesday, the judge agreed to dismiss the case. It means Trump will get away without facing legal consequences for his alleged efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.

Skandalakis, who took on the case himself after being unable to find another prosecutor to take it, said in his filing that the overt actions of the defendants were not acts he considered “sufficient to sustain a RICO case.”

“The strongest and most prosecutable case against those seeking to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results and prevent the certification of those votes was the one investigated and indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith,” Skandalakis wrote.

It comes after the federal case against Trump for his role in the attack on January 6, 2021, and mishandling of classified documents was previously dropped by special counsel Jack Smith.

Skandalakis, the director of the nonpartisan Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia and prosecutor for 40 years, also raised in the 23-page filing the significant challenges of prosecuting the case against the sitting president.

“Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand—ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns and access to federal records—and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat,” he wrote.

The historic racketeering charges were filed against Trump in August 2023 by the Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis after a criminal investigation started in 2021.

It led to the infamous glowering mugshot of Trump taken at the Atlanta jail after he surrendered himself to authorities that same month.

Fulton Co. District Attorney Fani Willis was removed from the election interference case against Donald Trump. Alex Slitz/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Willis was eventually taken off the case over the “significant appearance of impropriety” after a lengthy fight over alleged misconduct in connection with her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The case was further thrown into jeopardy with Trump’s victory in the 2024 election.