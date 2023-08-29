Only Trump Co-Defendant Jailed in Georgia Case Finally Gets Bond
A CHANCE AT FREEDOM
Harrison Floyd, the only co-defendant out of the 19 charged in Donald Trump’s Georgia election case to be jailed after surrendering to authorities, has finally struck a $100,000 bond with local authorities. On Tuesday, the Fulton County Superior Court judge signed the bond order, which splits up into $40,000 for a racketeering charge and $30,000 each for influencing witnesses and conspiring to commit solicitation of false statements and writings. An Atlanta judge originally denied bond to Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, just last week out of concerns that he was a flight risk—despite his pleas claiming otherwise. Floyd’s attorney Chris Kachouroff told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office only arranged the bond because the prosecutor “didn’t like the optics” of keeping Floyd jailed—which Willis’ spokesperson denied. “She was just letting him rot in there,” Kachouroff said. “I told Harrison ‘this is ridiculous. She should have jumped in there and done the right thing.’” Willis’ spokesperson said Floyd failed to reach a bond agreement before surrendering like the other defendants.