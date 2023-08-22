Trump Co-Defendant Jeffrey Clark Begs Not to Be ‘Rushed’ to Georgia to Surrender

CHEAT SHEET
    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who is one of 18 co-defendants indicted alongside Donald Trump in a racketeering case in Georgia, asked a judge Tuesday to grant an emergency stay in the case, whining that he didn’t have enough time to get down to Atlanta to surrender ahead of a Friday deadline. In the motion, Clark argued that he wished to avoid “the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive.” The request is part of a larger filing by Clark begging to have his case moved to federal court—an ask already made by several other co-defendants in the case, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows. On Tuesday afternoon, the judge said that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had until 3 p.m. Wednesday to respond to Clark’s filing. Clark will not be permitted to respond to Willis’ filing. Last week, Clark scrambled to pause a separate ethics violation case being brought against him in Washington, D.C., using the Georgia case as an excuse to argue that “they involve substantially the same allegations.”

