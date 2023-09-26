Trump Co-Defendant Kenneth Chesebro Floats New Defense to RICO Charge
HITTING BACK
Indicted Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged mastermind behind the so-called fake electors scheme, floated a unique argument in a court motion filed Tuesday, saying he couldn’t possibly have engaged in a broad racketeering conspiracy to try and subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results because he was only advising the former president for “approximately six weeks.” The Messenger notes that prosecutors, in order to secure a racketeering conviction, will have to prove that the alleged plot was “‘continuous’ over a substantial period of time,” but Georgia law does not specify what that means. Chesebro’s lawyer is now saying his client’s participation, in whatever may have gone down, falls “well short of the substantial period of time required to establish close-ended continuity.”