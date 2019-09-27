CHEAT SHEET

    DIGGING A HOLE

    Trump: Coal Miners Would Throw Up at Idea of Clean Tech Jobs

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters / Erin Scott

    Donald Trump claims that coal miners nearly vomited when he asked them if they would like to be retrained for tech jobs. The president made the remarks at a closed-door New York gathering with U.S. diplomats where he delivered a rambling speech mainly attacking Joe Biden and dismissing the whistleblower complaint against him. Praising himself for his policies that he said gave miners “back their jobs,” Trump recalled a supposed conversation he had with coal miners. He said he asked them whether they wanted to work in technology and “they almost threw up all over the place.” He said: “Can you imagine a miner with massive arms, shoulders, who love what they’re doing, in a line with little tiny widgets? They’re putting little tiny computer parts together. These big strong guys? They don’t want to be doing that.” Trump added: “If I said, ‘I’m going to give you an apartment on Fifth Avenue, you’re going to come with me, you’re going to have a great time in New York, they would say, ‘No, no thank you.’ That’s just the way it is. That’s their life, that’s what they want.”

