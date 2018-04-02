Trump, Cohen Ask for Arbitration With Stormy Daniels

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump and his lawyers, including Michael Cohen, filed a motion in federal court on Monday asking for arbitration with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who is suing the president over a non-disclosure agreement about an alleged affair between the pair. Daniels has argued in court that the $130,000 that Cohen paid her just days before the 2016 presidential election should be ruled null and void because Trump never signed the contract personally. “We will vigorously oppose the just-filed motion by DJT and MC to have this case decided in a private arbitration, in a private conf room, hidden from the American public,” Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, wrote on Twitter.