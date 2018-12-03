Trump: Cohen Deserves Prison, Family Getting Off ‘Scott Free’

President Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to slam his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who in a Friday sentencing memo claimed that he told Trump about asking the Russian government to help build a Trump Tower in Moscow, and that he coordinated with members of Trump’s campaign and White House staff when he misled Congress in 2017. In the memo, Cohen asked for no jail time in exchange for his cooperation with the Mueller probe. “Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time,” Trump fired back Monday. “You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence.” Cohen is expected to be sentenced some time this week. (No word on the fate of “Scott Free.”)
In another tweet, Trump continued his attack: “‘I will never testify against ‘Trump.’ This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about ‘President Trump.’ Nice to know that some people still have ‘guts!’”