Trump: Collusion Isn’t a Crime. Uh, Not That I Did Any.

Donald Trump has repeated Rudy Giuliani’s statement that collusion is not a crime, but then immediately followed it up by saying that it doesn’t matter anyway because he didn’t do any of it. In a Monday interview with Fox & Friends, Trump lawyer Giuliani tried to absolve Trump of responsibility for Russian election hacking by claiming that collusion isn’t illegal. “I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime,” he said. “Collusion is not a crime.” Repeating his lawyer and friend Tuesday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter: “Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!” Elie Honig wrote for The Daily Beast following Giuliani’s statement Monday: “Giuliani seems to have developed an impenetrable construct: Create something that is not a federal offense, and then deny his client committed that nonexistent federal offense.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10