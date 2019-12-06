Trump Complains About People ‘Flushing Toilets 10 Times, 15 Times’ at Roundtable Discussion

During a White House roundtable touting the administration’s red tape reductions for small business, President Trump lamented low water pressure in sinks, showers, and toilets, saying it’s an issue the Environmental Protection Agency is examining. “We have a situation where we’re looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms,” he said. “They take a shower and water comes dripping out... very quietly dripping out. People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water.” He said the EPA was looking at the issue “very strongly” and was considering “opening up the standard” in areas where there was a “tremendous amounts of water.” “It’s called rain,” he said.