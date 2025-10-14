Trump Complains That His Body Isn’t Beach Ready

Donald Trump isn’t having fun in the sun anytime soon.

During a White House meeting with Argentinian ally Javier Milei on Tuesday, the president shared some decidedly not so body-positive thoughts about himself, his predecessor, and their respective beach-readiness.

“I’d love to go to Argentina. I’d like to be, like Biden, I’d like to go to the beach,” Trump, 79, began, seemingly referencing former President Joe Biden’s visits to the coastal town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he owns a home.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared some decidedly not so body-positive thoughts about himself. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump then took it a step further, comparing his own physique to that of the 82-year-old Biden.

“My legs are not quite as thin as his, my legs are slightly heavier, my arms are slightly larger, my body is a little bit larger than his,” Trump rambled on. “I’m not sure it would be appreciated on the beach but I’m not gonna take a chance.”

Amid scattered laughter, he continued:

“You won’t see me in a bathing suit sitting on a beach in Argentina, falling down, not being able to lift a 3-ounce chair—meant for old people to lift.”

Trump was likely referring to New York Post report from July, which claimed Biden had been “struggling to set up a beach chair.”

Joe and Jill Biden sit under an umbrella in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 30, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“Somebody told him he looked good in a bathing suit,” Trump jeered. “And you’d see this guy on the beach all the time, I never quite understood.”

While Trump isn’t a beach boy, the president’s trips during his second term so far are comparable to Biden’s. The Associated Press reported in July that in his first six months of office, Trump had made 49 trips to 14 states and seven foreign countries, with a heavy focus on weekend golf trips and sporting events.

Biden, who made 45 trips to 17 states and three foreign countries in his first six months in 2021, traveled more for political reasons than Trump has, according to the AP.

While Trump was busy touting his self-awareness—and body mass index—he was also subtly deflecting from the backlash over a financial lifeline his administration just offered Argentina, as thousands of U.S. federal workers face layoffs and soybean farmers shoulder the cost of what critics have called a sweetheart deal.

Trump greets President of Argentina Javier Milei as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump hosted Milei as the Latin American leader tries to stave off a worsening financial crisis and mounting political instability in his country. The meeting comes just days after the Trump administration agreed to provide a $20 billion bailout to Argentina, reportedly in the form of a currency swap with its central bank.