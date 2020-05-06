CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Complains to Advisers That COVID-19 Deaths Are Over-Inflated: Report

    UNSCIENTIFIC

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

    President Donald Trump will start publicly questioning the veracity of the nation’s coronavirus death toll, after complaining to advisers that the numbers are overinflated, Axios reports. The U.S. had recorded at least 71,526 coronavirus deaths by Wednesday, more than any other country in the world. Citing unnamed administration officials, Axios reports that Trump has complained to aides about the way coronavirus deaths are tallied. The view is reportedly shared by some senior advisers who fear hospitals are inflating COVID-19 cases to get more federal aid. While the CDC has begun including presumptive cases of COVID-19 in official tallies, medical experts believe the death toll nationwide is actually likely to be massively under-counted.

    Read it at Axios