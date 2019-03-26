WaPo: Trump Complains That Puerto Rico Got Too Much Disaster Aid
President Trump complained about the disaster aid spent on Puerto Rico after it was hit by Hurricanes Maria and Irma in a Tuesday lunch with GOP senators, The Washington Post reports. Trump reportedly said too much money was given to Puerto Rico in comparison to the money that Texas and South Carolina received after they suffered hurricane damage. While Texas reportedly got $29 billion in aid and South Carolina got $1.5 billion, Trump said Puerto Rico got $91 billion—though it is unclear where the president got that number. Congress reportedly appropriated almost $20 billion in relief funds for Puerto Rico, but only $1.5 billion was approved for spending. Trump also reportedly spoke about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report during his “hour-long, freewheeling soliloquy” with Republican senators, claiming that the report gave him a “clean bill of health” regarding Russian collusion in the 2016 election and obstruction of justice.