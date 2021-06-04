‘They’re Giving Them Away’: Trump Condo Prices Crash to 10-Year Lows
‘IT’S EMBARRASSING’
The Trump brand has become so toxic, prices for apartments in buildings bearing the former president’s name have fallen to their lowest levels in more than a decade, according to an Associated Press review of more than 4,000 transactions. “I have never seen buildings plummet so dramatically,” Ondel Hylton, an executive with CityRealty, a brokerage tracking sales in eight Trump buildings in Manhattan, told the wire service. “It seems like this is a bottom.” The drops are deeper than those seen in many similar buildings, meaning bargains of up to $1 million off previous asking prices. “I’d be happy if his name was taken off,” Trump Palace resident Gary Gabriel told the AP. “It’s embarrassing.” “They’re giving them away,” said Lane Blue, who spent a deeply discounted $160,500 on a studio in Trump’s Las Vegas tower this year.