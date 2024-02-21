Trump Confirms a Few Names on His VP Shortlist
WHO WILL IT BE?
Donald Trump has some work to do in narrowing down his shortlist for running mate in 2024—with the former president confirming at least six names during a town hall event on Fox News Tuesday night. Moderator Laura Ingraham tried to pin him down by listing a series of Trump’s former primary rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Vivek Ramaswamy, as well as Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, but Trump simply confirmed that all are on his shortlist. “Honestly, all of those people are good,” he said. “They're all good, they're all solid.” Trump had especially nice things to say about Scott, who was in attendance at the South Carolina event ahead of that state’s primary on Saturday. “He’s been such a great advocate,” Trump said. “I have to say this in a very positive way: Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself.”