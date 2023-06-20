Trump Confirms Daughter Ivanka Will Have No Part in 2024 Administration
‘TOO PAINFUL’
Ivanka Trump and her siblings will play no part in their father's administration if he wins the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump told Fox anchor Bret Baier in a heated interview Monday night. The comments come after Ivanka said in Nov. last year that she was done with politics, with father Donald adding Monday that his foray into politics was “too painful for the family.” “I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family,” Trump told Baier after being asked if his children would consider working for him for a second term. “Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing, I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really—she closed it up. She sort of felt she had to, but she closed it up.” Trump, though, heaped praise most notably on his second son, Eric, adding: “My family’s been through hell. I mean, they have—Eric, my son, who’s a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man, good student, good everything, comes in. We’re doing beautifully. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don’t think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to him.”