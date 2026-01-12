Trump Confirms He’s Taking Greenland ‘One Way or the Other’

Donald Trump has increased his threats to acquire Greenland.

Trump, 79, issued his latest warning to the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark during a press gaggle on Air Force One on Sunday.

The president was asked if he was still planning U.S. military action against the territory, which has a population of less than 60,000 people.

“If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will,” Trump said. “And I’m not letting that happen.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

When questioned if he believed there was anything Greenland could “offer” him, Trump said, “Sure, I’d love to make a deal with them, that’s easier. But one way or the other, we’re gonna have Greenland.” Trump made a similar threat in a speech to Congress last March.

On Sunday, Trump then clarified how he sees the Greenland takeover rolling out.

“Look, we’re talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short term. We’re talking about acquiring,” he said. “And if we don’t do it, Russia or China will. And that’s not going to happen when I’m president.”

When asked if he was going to increase the military bases on Greenland, the president said, “I could put a lot of soldiers there right now if I want, but you need more than that. You need ownership. You really... need title, as they say in real estate business.”

Trump made similar threats to exert American control over the mineral-rich island on Friday, telling reporters, “We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not.” The president stated he would “do it the hard way” if he couldn’t strike a deal to acquire the territory.

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 11, 2026 after spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly stated that the territory is not for sale, with Denmark warning Trump that U.S. military action could lead to the demise of the NATO military alliance.

Greenland’s government and the opposition released a joint statement last week after Trump’s claims. “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders. The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”

Speaking on Sunday, the president seemed unconcerned about NATO’s reaction to his plans, boasting “I’m the one that saved NATO,” then adding “You wouldn’t have NATO if I weren’t president.”

He also flagged the possibility of withdrawing the U.S. despite being one of the 12 original nations to sign the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949.

“Maybe NATO would be upset if I did it,” Trump said of his vision for owning Greenland. “Maybe. Maybe NATO would would save a lot of money. But I like NATO, you know. I just wonder whether or not if we needed NATO, would they be there for us? I’m not sure they would. You know, we spend a lot of money on NATO. And I’m not sure they would.”

Trump also admitted he had yet to make a tangible offer to Greenland, despite reports last week his administration were toying with the idea of sending lump-sum payments to citizens of the island to secede from the Nordic country.

“I haven’t done that, but Greenland should make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over,” Trump said. “They don’t go there. It’s very far away from Greenland. And Greenland basically their defense is two dog sleds. Do you know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.”

He repeated his fears of having “destroyers and submarines” from China and Russia “all over the place” without American intervention, despite NATO’s misgivings.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the members of the press aboard Air Force One on January 11, 2026 en route back to the White House from Palm Beach, Florida. Samuel Corum/Getty Images