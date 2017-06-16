Trump Confirms He’s Under Investigation, Blames Rosenstein

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump on Friday morning blamed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for firing FBI Director James Comey, which Trump said he is under investigation for doing. Trump, however, told NBC News after the firing that he already decided to fire Comey before Rosenstein wrote a memo criticizing Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation. Trump is reportedly angry that Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as special counsel to take over the investigation, following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from the issue.