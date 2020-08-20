‘Not a Big Fan’: Trump Confirms Stormy Daniels’ Claim He Hates Sharks
‘I DON’T LIKE THEM’
President Donald Trump went on a tangent about sharks during a speech on foreign policy Thursday—seeming to confirm a story from Stormy Daniels about their alleged affair. After swatting a mosquito away from his podium, Trump said he “doesn’t like sharks, either,” then explained that he would not donate to a charity that supported sharks. “They actually want to remove all the seals in order to save the sharks,” Trump falsely claimed, later returning to speaking about Israel. Adult-film star Stormy Daniels once told In Style magazine that Trump is terrified by sharks. She said he was enthralled by Discovery Channel’s Shark Week programming and told her in his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel that he “would never donate to any charity that helps sharks.” “I hope all sharks die,” he said, according to Daniels.