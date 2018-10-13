President Trump confirmed Saturday that the administration could reinstate its controversial family separation policy, citing the policy’s alleged effectiveness in deterring illegal immigration. “We’re looking at a lot of different things having to do with illegal immigration,” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to NBC News. “I will say this: If they feel there will be separation, they don't come.” But as NBC notes, data from U.S. Customs and Border control reveals that there was no significant drop in immigration between May and June, while Trump’s policy was active. His comments come only a day after The Washington Post cited several senior administration officials claiming that the administration, led by senior adviser Stephen Miller, is seeking to bring back family separation—albeit in a slightly different form that is yet to be determined. The announcement puts Trump at odds with his wife, who called the policy “unacceptable” and “heartbreaking” in her recent interview with ABC News.
