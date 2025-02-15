Politics

Trump Confronts ‘President Musk’ Claims in Joint Sit-Down

COUPLE'S COUNSELING

Trump shares that Musk warned “they’re trying to drive us apart” in an upcoming interview preview.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Fox News
Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsVance Slaps Down Hegseth by Threatening Putin With U.S. Troops
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsWhite House Stuns Social Media With Bizarre Valentine’s Day Message to Migrants
Liam Archacki
PoliticsPete Hegseth Slammed by Republican Senator for ‘Rookie Mistake’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsAnyone Can Hack Elon Musk’s DOGE Website, Coders Say
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsRight-Wing Influencer: Elon Musk Is the Father of My 5-Month-Old
Catherine Bouris