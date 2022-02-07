Trump ‘Confused’ That Staff Didn’t Enjoy Him Rewinding Capitol Riot Highlights, Says Report
LET’S SEE THAT AGAIN
Donald Trump didn’t get why his White House staff wasn’t enjoying themselves as much as he was when he rewound his favorite bits of the Capitol riot to watch them again, according to a new report. The Associated Press has uncovered more claims about the chaos in the West Wing on Jan. 6, based on testimony given to the House panel investigating the riot. The report repeats a previous claim from Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary, that Trump was reveling in the riot so much that he rewound the footage at several points to watch it over again. Grisham claimed Trump told his staff to “look at all of the people fighting for me” and the report says Trump was “confused” about why staffers weren’t as excited as him while watching the insurrection. Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg has reportedly told the House panel investigating the riot that staff urged Trump to take immediate action, but he refused.