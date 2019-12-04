Trump Congratulated Himself on Trudeau Slam: ‘That Was Funny When I Said The Guy's Two-Faced’
In yet another hot-mic moment, Donald Trump congratulated himself for attacking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being shown in a video laughing at the U.S. president at the NATO summit in London, according to several reporters.
During the would-be private conversation in London, Trump mocked the impending press coverage of his decision to abruptly call off a Wednesday press conference and return to Washington—a move that was announced the day after video surfaced showing several world leaders—including Trudeau—laughing and poking fun at the president’s Tuesday press conference. After seeing the video, Trump canceled the event and slammed the Canadian leader for being “two-faced.”
“Oh, and then you know what they’ll say. He didn’t do a press conference. He didn't do a press conference,” Trump said, which was caught on a hot-mic, according to a CNN reporter. He added, referring to calling Trudeau: “That was funny when I said the guy’s two-faced, you know that.”