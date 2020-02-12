Trump to Attorney General Bill Barr: ‘Congratulations’ for Undermining Roger Stone Prosecutors
President Donald Trump has sent his congratulations to Attorney General William Barr after the government lawyers who prosecuted Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone resigned in protest when their sentencing recommendation was slashed by the Justice Department. Barr went over the heads of his own prosecutors to recommend a lighter sentence for Stone, Trump’s ally and newly convicted felon. Writing on Twitter on Wednesday morning, Trump said: “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!” Prosecutors had asked a federal judge on Monday to sentence Stone to seven to nine years in prison. The Republican operative, a longtime Trump friend and adviser who spent decades pushing him to run for president, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.