Trump Congratulates BFF Nigel Farage on MAGA Election Surge
HAND ACROSS THE OCEAN
Former President Donald Trump took the highly unusual step of paying attention to elections overseas on Friday when he shouted out Nigel Farage for finally winning a seat in the British parliament. Farage, a Fox News regular and pro-Trump surrogate, was elected as a Westminster lawmaker on his eighth attempt in the early hours of Friday morning. His MAGA-inspired Reform Party had a great night, marking the first time a populist right-wing party won a bloc of seats in the U.K. “Congratulations to Nigel Farage on his big WIN of a Parliament Seat Amid Reform UK Election Success. Nigel is a man who truly loves his Country!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site after a bruising night in the U.K. for the ruling Conservative Party who were swept out of power by the left-wing Labour Party with the help of Reform stealing huge chunks of the traditional Conservative vote.