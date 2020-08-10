Trump Considering Barring U.S. Citizens Suspected of Having COVID From Entry: Report
IS THAT CONSTITUTIONAL?
President Donald Trump is considering implementing new restrictions that could prevent United States citizens and legal permanent residents who are suspected of having COVID-19 from re-entering the country, The New York Times reports. Prior legislation imposed by the Trump administration had exempted citizens and permanent residents from rules barring foreigners from entering the U.S. established in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new draft legislation would allow for limited circumstances to bar such residents from entering the country if an immigration official “reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease.” However, the proposed legislation states that any order blocking entry must “include appropriate protections to ensure that no Constitutional rights are infringed.”