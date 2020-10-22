Trump Considering Firing FBI Director Chris Wray for Not Helping His Campaign: Report
FULL DICTATOR MODE
President Trump and his advisers are reportedly considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray after Election Day for not helping his re-election campaign, The Washington Post reports. Such a move would threaten Attorney General William Barr, who has been increasingly in the president’s sights for not delivering the same sort of scandal then-FBI Director James Comey delivered 11 days before the 2016 election by reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. The Post reports the president is specifically disappointed that the FBI has not officially launched an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter or their associates. Trump has ramped up calls for locking up Biden, in line with his 2016 campaign against Clinton, and has called Biden a “criminal” during recent rallies. Trump launched a veiled threat against Barr on Fox News Tuesday, saying, “We’ve got to get the attorney general to act” and and to act “fast” to investigate Biden. “This is major corruption,” Trump said, “and this has to be known about before the election.”