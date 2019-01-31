Trump Considering Herman Cain for Federal Reserve Board: Report
HE’S BACK
Herman Cain, the former Godfather’s Pizza CEO who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, is being considered by President Donald Trump for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board, Bloomberg News reports. In a 2012 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Cain advocated for a “9-9-9 tax code” that would sharply cut taxes to businesses, and institute a 9 percent income tax, a 9 percent business tax, and a 9 percent national retail sales tax. Cain, who was reportedly at the White House yesterday, has repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment. Two female employees of the National Restaurant Association received payouts from Cain after making harassment claims against the CEO. They reportedly received settlements in return for signing non-disclosure agreements. Nominating Cain for the Federal Reserve Board will likely lead to a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing that resurfaces the allegations that emerged during Cain’s presidential campaign.