Trump Considering Pardoning Martha Stewart, Commuting Rod Blagojevich Sentence

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday morning that he is considering “commuting” the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and “pardoning” Martha Stewart, according to the Associated Press. Trump told reporters on Air Force one that he was thinking about a “curtailment” of Blagojvich's sentence because “what he did does not justify 18 years in a jail.” He also said that Stewart “was harshly and unfairly treated. And she used to be my biggest fan in the world… before I became a politician.” Blagojevich was arrested on corruption charges in 2008, and Stewart was charged with insider trading in 2003. Earlier Thursday, Trump announced on Twitter that he will pardon conservative producer and personality Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 for making an illegal contribution to a Senate campaign. Blagojevich recently wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal attacking the Justice Department and the FBI, writing that some “are abusing their power to criminalize the routine practices of politics and government.” The president also tweeted in 2012 that he thought Blagojevich’s sentence was “outrageous,” and wrote that “any guy would be lucky to be with” Stewart in 2013.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED