Trump Considers a Panel to Investigate Supposed Anti-Conservative Bias at Silicon Valley Companies: WSJ

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
President Donald Trump is considering convening a panel to investigate complaints of anti-conservative bias against social media companies, The Wall Street Journal reports. He has not acted on the plans yet, but such a committee might influence decisions from federal agencies like the Federal Trade Commission on whether to review technology companies’ conduct, according to the Journal. Trump has repeatedly expressed public exasperation with Silicon Valley companies and accused them of bias, tweeting as recently as May 16, “The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google.” He has produced little evidence to back up such claims. Experts say such an inquisition would undermine free speech; and the companies themselves have denied the attacks.