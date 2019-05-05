Trump Lambasts Fox News Judge Andrew Napolitano as ‘Unacceptable’

President Donald Trump continued on Sunday to give oxygen to calls for Fox News to let Judge Andrew Napolitano go after the on-air personality claimed that the president was “immoral” and “repellent” and that he likely did obstruct justice, according to evidence in the Mueller report. Trump retweeted an obscure Twitter account on Sunday morning that said, “When you look at the continuous incorrect statements by Napolitano over the past 2 years, it is fair to ask FNC why they allow him to have national air time. The man has been significantly wrong on at least 8 major occasions. Unacceptable! Take him off the air!” He had previously claimed that Napolitano was just angry because he was overlooked for a Supreme Court post.