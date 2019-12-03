Trump Contradicts Pompeo, Saying America Doesn’t Support Iranian Protesters, Then Walks It Back Saying It Does
During a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Tuesday’s NATO summit in the U.K., President Donald Trump contradicted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the United States’ support of protesters in Iran. With the Iranian government cracking down on mass protests sparked by massive increases in gas prices, Trump at first told reporters he “didn’t want to comment on” whether America supported the protesters before adding: “But the answer is no.”
Just a day earlier, Pompeo told Fox & Friends that the United States was supporting the protesters and that “we’ve done our best to make sure they can continue to communicate by using the internet” despite Iran’s efforts last week to shut down the entire web.
Trump would soon walk back those comments, taking to Twitter to proclaim that the U.S. “supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM” while telling the press in NATO that he thought the original question was whether America was supporting the protesters financially.