Trump Could Circumvent Law to Create New Federal Policies: Report
The Trump administration is reportedly considering enacting new federal policies without legal authority following a National Review article by John Yoo, the lawyer who wrote the defense for the Bush administration’s use of waterboarding. Yoo argued in his recent article that the new Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals removal attempt “makes it easy for presidents to violate the law.” The article explains that actions taken by President Barack Obama in tandem with the recent ruling would allow Trump to enact policies without congressional approval that could remain in place beyond his presidential term. Trump, who has reportedly discussed Yoo’s article with advisers, is expected to unveil a “very major” immigration policy in the near future. He has said the policy is to be an executive order and that the Supreme Court gave him the power to issue such an order, Axios reports.