Trump Could Have Deleted Mar-a-Lago Video if He Wanted, His Attorney Says
‘COMMON SENSE’
Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, insisted that the former president remains “the most ethical American I know” in an appearance on Fox News Sunday. Asked by anchor Shannon Bream about an alleged “attempt” to make sure Mar-a-Lago’s security video logs stayed out of the hands of federal investigators, Habba said Trump could have easily wiped the logs had he chosen to. “If there was an attempt for him to not turn over documents or he wanted something deleted, do you not think that that’s something he couldn’t have gotten done?” she asked. “Let’s just use common sense.” Habba, who left Trump’s defense team earlier this month to take a role as spokesperson and general counsel to his Save America PAC, questioned his new criminal charges. “What was the obstruction of justice? Because no tapes were deleted,” she said. “He turned them over, he cooperated as he always does. But they would like the American public to believe in these bogus indictments that there are some facts that say that President Trump was obstructing justice.”