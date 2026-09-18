Trump Covering Up Number of War Dead, Bombshell Leak Reveals

More U.S. service members have died in the Middle East during President Donald Trump’s war with Iran than the administration has disclosed publicly, a bombshell new report has revealed.

Six Defense Department insiders familiar with the agency’s internal casualty accounting data told The Washington Post that there have been at least 22 military fatalities—four more than the 18 reported by the Pentagon on its Defense Casualty Analysis System.

One official pegged the death toll at 23 since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran in February. This source said not all undisclosed deaths were directly linked to the Middle East conflict but included U.S. personnel who were in the region amid the hostilities.

Three U.S. contractors based in the Middle East have also died since the war began, according to the same official.

The insiders expressed frustration that the other deaths were not reflected in the Pentagon’s public portal.

As of Friday afternoon, the database indicates that 14 service members have died during Operation Epic Fury, the Trump administration’s chosen name for the war. Four other deaths were categorized under Overseas Operations. Meanwhile, more than 820 have been wounded since the war began.

President Donald Trump attended a dignified transfer of a U.S. service member's remains in July. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Two U.S. service members who died in the Middle East during missions unrelated to the Iran war were also not reflected in the Pentagon’s portal. Sgt. Devin Seibel died May 31 during a training incident in Iraq, and Maj. Sorffly Davius died March 6 in Kuwait after an unspecified medical emergency.

The improper accounting of military fatalities could affect surviving kin. Whenever a U.S. service member dies, the military launches a line of duty investigation that helps determine what survivor benefits their families are eligible for.

The White House referred the Daily Beast to the Defense Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.