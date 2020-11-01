Trump COVID Adviser Scott Atlas Apologizes For Interview with Kremlin-Backed RT Network
NO PUPPET
Scott Atlas, President Trump’s favorite coronavirus adviser, has apologized for a Saturday night appearance on RT, the Kremlin-funded TV network. On Sunday, Atlas, a neuroradiologist with no background in infectious diseases, issued an apology via Twitter claiming he was unaware the network was a registered foreign agent. “I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of,” Atlas said. On Sunday, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that a senior White House official told him the White House did not approve or clear Atlas’ RT appearance. In his interview with Russian state media, Atlas blasted COVID-19 lockdowns, saying top-down orders were an “epic failure of public policy by people who refuse to accept they were wrong” and that public health leaders have killed people through shutdown policies, despite numerous studies contradicting this claim.