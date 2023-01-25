Trump Cozies Up to Libs of TikTok Owner Chaya Raichik With Dinner Invite
‘SEEMS NICE!’
Chaya Raichik, the owner of the controversial Libs of TikTok account, shared a photo of herself with Donald Trump on her personal Twitter account late Tuesday. “Bumped into this guy and he invited me for dinner,” Raichik captioned the post of the pair giving a thumbs-up to the camera while seated at a dining table. “He seems nice!” Raichik later added: “I asked him if his first tweet back can be retweeting this,” along with a crying laughing emoji. Libs of TikTok has been subject to several suspensions and has been accused of spreading anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, even leading to the harassment of teachers and other professionals. Threats of violence to children’s hospitals around the U.S. have been attributed to a hate campaign led by Libs of TikTok, according to the Washington Post.