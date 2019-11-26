Trump Cracks Jokes About Impeachment Process During Turkey Pardon
During the annual pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon, President Trump cracked jokes about the House impeachment inquiry. The president joked it was a good thing that the turkeys, named Bread and Butter, have been trained to keep calm under pressure because they have “already received subpoenas to appear in [House Intelligence Committee chairman] Adam Schiff’s basement on Thursday.” “It seems that the Democrats are accusing me of being too soft on turkey,” Trump continued. “But Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met.”
This comes after a judge ruled that former White House counsel Don McGahn must obey a subpoena to testify before lawmakers in the impeachment inquiry. In a letter Monday, Schiff (D-CA) also said lawmakers would start working on a report about their findings in the wake of last week’s public impeachment hearings. Trump has previously denied being well acquainted with some of the figures in the Ukraine saga, including Gordon Sondland, Lev Parnas, and Igor Fruman.