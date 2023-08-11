Trump Cries ‘ELECTION INTERFERENCE’ Over His Election Interference Trial Date
‘LUNATIC’
Donald Trump is not happy with the proposed date for his trial on election interference charges, claiming that the suggested timeline itself constitutes election interference. In a court filing Thursday, the office of special counsel Jack Smith proposed that the trial relating to the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election should begin on Jan. 2, 2024, and take “no longer than four to six weeks.” Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump was unsurprisingly upset about the proposed trial date. “Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses,” he wrote. “Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!” Trump said the trial “should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION,” and the same is true of his other “Fake Biden Indictments.” Trump’s legal team will be able to suggest their own timetable for the trial next week.