Trump Criticized by Jewish Groups Again for ‘Anti-Semitic Tropes’ in Speech
Jewish groups condemned President Trump’s remarks during a speech at the Israeli American Council’s 2019 national summit, calling them “deeply offensive” and “vile.” Trump told attendees at the summit in Hollywood, Florida, “A lot of you are in the real estate business, because I know you very well. You’re brutal killers. Not nice people at all, but you have to vote for me you have no choice,” he said. Jewish Democratic Council of America Executive Director Halie Soifer said in a statement on Sunday that Trump used “anti-Semitic stereotypes to characterize Jews as driven by money and insufficiently loyal to Israel.” Jewish advocacy group J Street tweeted that the president is “incapable of addressing Jewish audiences without dipping into the deep well of anti-Semitic tropes that shape his worldview.”