Trump Criticizes NASA’s Moon Move After Approving Lunar Directive

President Trump criticized NASA’s move to explore the moon in a Friday tweet, when just months earlier he reportedly touted lunar exploration as a chance to “establish a foundation” for an eventual Mars trip. Trump wrote in a tweet that the agency “should NOT be talking about going to the Moon,“ because the U.S. “did that 50 years ago.” “They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!” Trump wrote Friday. However, The Washington Post reports that Trump signed a directive in December 2017 which urged NASA to set its sights on the moon after the National Space Council unanimously agreed to the plan. Just three weeks ago, Trump also tweeted that NASA would be restored to greatness by “going back to the Moon, then Mars.” Trump reportedly posted the Friday tweet just after Fox Business host Neil Cavuto questioned NASA’s moon move on-air.