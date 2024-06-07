Trump Cronies Mark Meadows, Mike Roman Plead Not Guilty in Arizona Fake Electors Case
NOT ME
Two of Donald Trump’s chief goons pleaded not guilty on Friday on charges related to their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief-of-staff, and Mike Roman, a 2020 campaign adviser, each entered their pleas in virtual court in Maricopa County in hearings that lasted less than five minutes each. Roman at one point seemed to be drinking something from a mug with his face on it, local outlet Arizona Republic reported. Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Roman’s lawyer promised he would fight the charges all the way to the finish line, calling them “excessive” and “unwarranted.” “Mr. Roman’s had no contact with Arizona, at all. So we don’t understand why he’s involved in this. We don’t understand why the charges were brought in the first place,” Roman’s attorney Kurt Altman said. Roman and Meadows are among 18 people accused of hatching a plan to falsely certify the election in favor of Trump. Both are facing similar charges to overturn the election in Fulton County, Georgia.