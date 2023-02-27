Trump: ‘Crooked Democrat Prosecutors’ Trying to ‘Steal’ 2024 Election
HERE WE GO AGAIN
The 2024 presidential election may still be more than 600 days away, but Donald Trump is already sowing the seeds of doubt about the national vote’s legitimacy. “Crooked Democrat Prosecutors, many of them Racists in Reverse, are trying to steal a second Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Sunday. “They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024. MAGA!!!” The former president’s comments came hours after his defense attorneys said they’d “lost 100 percent confidence” into the Georgia probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump lawyer Drew Findling told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that he believed the “process has been compromised” in the wake of grand jury foreperson Emily Kohrs’ media comments about the case.