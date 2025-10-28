Trump Crypto Business Got Millions From Chinese Tycoon Under Investigation

Since President Donald Trump was reelected for a second term, the Trump family has been raking in hundreds of millions in investments, according to a new report.

The massive windfall has reportedly come from pitches Eric and Don Jr. have been making to businesspeople around the world, including from a Chinese businessman under investigation in the United Kingdom.

According to Reuters, the Trump brothers’ worldwide crypto roadshow for their business, World Liberty Financial, has been a massive boost to the family coffers.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. along with Zach Witkoff mark the $1.5B partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma with the ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell on August 13, 2025 in New York City. The Trump family has raked in $802 million from its crypto ventures in the first half of the year, according to Reuters. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Trump Organization’s income soared to $864 million in the first half of this year from $51 million a year earlier, Reuters found. It based the calculation on the president’s official disclosures, property records, financial records released through court cases, crypto information, and other sources.

Of that first-half total, $802 million came from Trump crypto ventures, compared to just $579,000 from crypto in the first half of 2024, the report claimed.

Reuters had its calculations reviewed by half a dozen crypto and real estate experts.

Among those who have bought into the Trump business, the report says, is Chinese businessman Guren “Bobby” Zhou, who is under investigation in the U.K. for money laundering.

Eric Trump attending the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference, in Hong Kong, China, on August 29, 2025. Daniel Ceng/Anadolu via Getty Images

Eric Trump traveled to Dubai in May, where he met with a Chinese businessman and his associates during the crypto conference. There, he pitched buying at least $20 million in the class of crypto “governance tokens” in the Trump family’s crypto business.

The middle Trump son argued by joining the venture, investors would be joining what would soon embody the future of finance in America, a person familiar with the meeting told Reuters.

The report noted that at the time of the pitch, World Liberty Financial, founded last year, was still considered “rudimentary” by those at the meeting.

However, the following month, World Liberty Financial received its single largest known purchase at the time. The Aqua1 Foundation, reportedly based in the United Arab Emirates, announced it was buying $100 million of cryptocurrency tokens.

While Zhou did not directly respond to Reuters’ request for comment, it did receive an emailed statement from Aqua Labs Investment LLC that said Zhou was its co-founder and that it was an Abu Dhabi entity of Aqua1 Foundation.

The statement to Reuters claimed Aqua1 Foundation’s investment in the Trump crypto venture “was a commercial decision consistent with its focus on advancing regulated, scalable digital-asset ecosystems.”

Neither the foundation nor Eric Trump responded to requests for comment.

Eric and Don Jr. have been promoting World Liberty and other Trump family business ventures across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during The Bitcoin Conference at The Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 27, 2025. Ian Maule/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump family’s traditional businesses pale in comparison to their massive crypto cash haul in the first half of the year. The president’s golf clubs and resorts brought in $33 million, while his name licensing to overseas developers raked in $23 million.

Reuters found $463 million of the Trumps’ income came from World Liberty token sales, including as much as $75 million from Aqua1’s purchase.

Another $336 million, it estimated, came from the sales of the Trump meme coin, but that estimate has a higher degree of uncertainty due to the lack of transparency in the Trump business.

Of the six foreign crypto entrepreneurs Reuters interviewed for the report, five said they sought out Trump’s sons for opportunities because of their proximity to the president.

The crypto ventures represent an unprecedented conflict of interest, ethics experts have argued, as Trump rakes in millions from an industry where he now plays a leading role in overseeing policy.

Timothy Parlatore, a lawyer for World Liberty, told Reuters that any suggestion investment firms were motivated by a desire to get closer to the president “is a complete lie” and noted that tokens purchased on secondary markets rather than directly from the company do not benefit the team.

President Trump prominently displayed on the "Meet our team" page on the World Liberty Financial website. https://worldlibertyfinancial.com/about