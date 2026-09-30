Trump Curse Resurfaces After Quarterback’s Season-Ending Injury

The “Trump Curse” has struck again as fans tie the president to New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury.

Dart is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s second game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 21.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants lays on the ground after being tackled by Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of the game. Harry How/Harry How, Getty Images

The 23-year-old football star underwent knee surgery to repair his meniscus, with a recovery timeline of four to six months.

His injury comes months after he introduced President Donald Trump at a May rally in New York City.

Dart called it an “honor” and a “privilege” to speak ahead of Trump at the rally for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who is running for re-election.

Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

“He’s a little hurt right now,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “Good quarterback, he endorsed Trump so heavily and he took a little heat from a rather liberal group of people in the NFL. Very handsome guy.”

The president previously called Dart a “beautiful guy” with “legs like tree trunks.”

Dart’s teammate, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, wrote in a repost of the video on social media, “Thought this s--t was AI, what we doing man.”

Trump, 80, developed a fixation on Jaxson, telling Fox News, “Well, first of all, I wish I looked just like Jaxson. He’s this guy. I said, is he a male model or what? He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, and a conservative guy.”

Trump called Dart a “beautiful guy”. Logan Bowles/Logan Bowles, Getty Images

In the same interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the president said Dart told him, “I love you, sir.”

Dart’s injury appears to be the latest instance of an athlete suffering bad luck after a close encounter with the president, an uncanny trend that has been dubbed the “Trump Curse.”

The phrase has gone viral a few times, including when Trump attended Game Three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, and the New York Knicks lost their 13-game playoff winning streak against the San Antonio Spurs.

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Donald Trump at Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb, Getty Images

After Trump stepped in during the World Cup to get USA striker Folarin Balogun’s red card overturned, the team lost in a stunning 4-1 upset against Belgium.

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Argentina fans blamed the president for the team’s loss to Spain in the World Cup final. Trump had endorsed the team before the final, and they went on to make World Cup history by being the first team to go through regulation time with zero total shots.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy before handing it over to captain Rodri #16 of Spain. Dan Mullan/Dan Mullan, Getty Images

“EVERYTHING Trump touches dies,” the Republicans Against Trump X account posted after the game.