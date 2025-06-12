Trump Cuts Off Melania’s Kennedy Center Red Carpet Cameo

Melania Trump had few words as she walked the red carpet in a rare appearance with husband Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center Wednesday night–made worse when the president appeared to cut her off.

Melania was appearing with Trump on a date night to see the revolution and oppression-based musical Les Misérables at the newly MAGAfied Kennedy Center.

The president installed himself as chairman of the Kennedy Center in February to remove any “woke” productions from the iconic venue. ADVERTISEMENT

Donald and Melania Trump arriving at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night. Win McNamee/Getty Images

During a 10-minute red carpet interview on Wednesday, the Trumps were asked to recall the first theatre production each had seen.

“Oooh it was a long time ago,” the president said. “I would say maybe it was Cats.”

Melania was then asked to recall the first theatre production she saw. She answered, “Phantom of the Opera” without expanding on her answer.

She upped her word count when asked if she was a fan of Les Misérables: “I am, I am,” she responded, before Trump cut in. “We’ll be bringing a lot of them in right here,” he added, before the pair were asked whether they would consume popcorn and Diet Coke while watching the production. Trump, again, responded instead of his wife. “I think so,” Trump said, as Melania mouthed the words “no” in response.

The Trumps face a grilling from the media at the Kennedy Centre. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Melania remained smiling and silent during the red carpet appearance at Wednesday’s Kennedy Center premiere. Her husband was questioned about which Les Misérables main character he identified with more–Jean Valjean or Inspector Javert?

Jean Valjean is a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption and fighting for the poor and needy, Javert is a strict cop determined to enforce France’s brutal penal codes.

The president, clearly thrown when asked a direct question about one of his favorite musicals, stalled by saying, “That’s a tough one, the last part of that question that’s tough.”

Reporter: Do you identify more with Jean Valjean or Javert?



Trump: That’s tough. I don’t know pic.twitter.com/YtaRCLVtL6 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 11, 2025

He then deflected to his wife noting “I think you better answer that one honey, I don’t know...”

Melania remained silent.

“I’ve seen it, we’ve seen it a number of times,” the president said of Les Misérables, “It’s fantastic. We have others coming (to the Kennedy Center), other great ones are coming.”

The Trumps were met with boos by the Kennedy Center audience as they sat down. Cheers could also be heard before the production started.

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ gets cheered and booed at the Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/KgLDhqceLD — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 11, 2025

Ex-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed in her 2021 book that during his first term in office, Trump had a “Music Man” who would drop his favorite show tunes on demand as an anger management tactic.

They included “Memory” from Cats and “The Music of the Night” from the Phantom of the Opera soundtrack. Trump has played both those songs at his rallies, opting to pump up the MAGA masses with dramatic theatre classics.

“Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Les Misérables also joined Trump’s rally playlist in back in 2016. The song is a cry for a revolution against the powers that be to save the downtrodden. The creators of the musical voiced their anger that Trump was using the song at a political rally.

Trump has regularly bragged about getting a personal letter from Sir Lloyd Webber inviting him to the New York opening of Phantom of the Opera in 1988.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is a fan of the theatre, apparently. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

An unabashed theatre lover, Trump previously stated he saw Evita on Broadway six times with ex-wife Ivana and his review of Phantom of the Opera was “great”.

The Kennedy Center has seen a number of boycotts since Trump’s MAGA takeover. Musician Ben Folds quit the Kennedy Center after Trump came on board. In March he told CBS News he had never witnessed political interference in the arts at this scale due to Trump’s “authoritarian instinct.”

“Let’s say I get in an artist that has different views than the president,” Folds said.“Do they feel safe being themselves? Do they feel safe saying what they believe? They’re not political shows, but you can express what you’d like to.”